Jean Stapleton, who played TV's Edith Bunker, dies at age 90

Actress Jean Stapleton poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the new comedy film "Michael" in Beverly Hills, California, in this December 19, 1996, file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Emmy-winning actress Jean Stapleton, best known for her role as Edith Bunker in the groundbreaking 1970s’ television series “All in the Family,” has died at age 90, her son said on Saturday.

Stapleton died on Friday of natural causes at her home in New York City, film and television director John Putch said in a written statement released to Reuters.

The actress won three Emmys for her role as the long-suffering wife of loud-mouthed bigot Archie Bunker, played by the late Carroll O‘Connor, in the hit TV sitcom.

Stapleton appeared in “All In The Family” from 1971 to 1979, and continued her role for a time in the 1979 spinoff show “Archie Bunker’s Place.”

The New York-born Stapleton had a lifelong love of the theater, and her stage roles after “All In the Family” included a part in a 1987 Broadway revival of the play “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

In 1990, she received the Village Voice newspaper’s Obie Award for her performances in Harold Pinter’s plays “Mountain Language” and “The Birthday Party.”

After spending a number of years living and working in Los Angeles, Stapleton returned to New York in 2002 to live permanently.

She is survived by her son, John Putch, and her daughter, television producer Pamela Putch. Her husband, William Putch, died in 1983.