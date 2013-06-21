Jennifer Lopez's musical career honored with Walk of Fame star

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In front of a screaming crowd of fans, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was honored for her musical accomplishments on Thursday when she received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lopez, a New York City-native born to Puerto Rican parents, gave an emotional speech to the crowd gathered to see her receive the terrazzo and brass star along Hollywood Boulevard, saying she was overwhelmed.

“This all feels, I don’t know, kind of surreal, but so real. It’s awesome,” Lopez said, fighting back tears as she received her star in front of the W Hotel in Hollywood.

Lopez, 43, who began her career acting in the 1986 film “My Little Girl” and gained recognition for her portrayal of late singer Selena in the 1997 biopic “Selena,” has built a multi-faceted career as an actress, singer, fashion designer and reality television judge on Fox’s talent show “American Idol.”

Lopez has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide in a recording career that began in 1999 with the critically acclaimed debut album “On the Six.” She is set to release her eighth studio album this fall.

Among those attending the ceremony on Thursday were Lopez’ boyfriend, 26-year-old dancer Casper Smart; rapper Pitbull, who has collaborated with Lopez on numerous dance-pop hit songs including “On the Floor”; actress Jane Fonda; and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe.

Fonda, who starred with Lopez in the film “Monster-In-Law,” said that while Lopez’s star was for music, “she should have an entire block of stars” for her ambitious career.