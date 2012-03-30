FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis marries for 7th time
March 30, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

Singer Jerry Lee Lewis marries for 7th time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. rock and roll and country music singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis performs during his concert in Budapest October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

(Reuters) - Rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has married for the seventh time, and the “Great Balls of Fire” singer has again found love in his extended family.

Lewis, 76, married the ex-wife of a cousin at a quiet ceremony in Natchez, Mississippi on March 9, community newspaper The Natchez Democrat reported on Friday. His new wife, Judith Brown, told the newspaper she has been the singer’s caregiver for some time.

The piano playing singer of 1950s hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” caused a scandal when he married his 13 year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown in 1957.

Judith Brown was formerly married to Myra’s brother, Rusty.

Lewis’s sixth marriage ended in divorce, which was finalized in 2005 after 20 years.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

