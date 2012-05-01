Jessica Simpson gives birth to baby girl

Actress and honoree Jessica Simpson attends the US Weekly Hot Hollywood Style issue party in Hollywood, California, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson gave birth to her first baby on Tuesday, a 9 lb. 13 oz. girl named Maxwell Drew Johnson.

Simpson and her former football player fiancé Eric Johnson announced Maxwell’s arrival on her website, saying the baby girl was 21-3/4 inches long.

“We are so grateful for all the love, support and prayers we have received. This has been the greatest experience of our lives,” the couple said.

Simpson, 31, and Johnson, 32, became engaged in November 2010, but have yet to set a wedding date.

Simpson rose to fame as a teen pop star and became a household name after starring in a TV reality show with then new husband Nick Lachey, a member of the boy band 98 Degrees. The pair divorced after three years of marriage.

She went on to star in the 2005 film version of “The Dukes of Hazzard” and re-invented herself as a country singer in 2008. She currently designs apparel, accessories and other fashion products and is a mentor on the TV contest “Fashion Star.”

Johnson is a former U.S. professional football player whose career spanned seven seasons for both the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.