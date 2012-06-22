FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travolta sued for libel as gay claims resurface
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 22, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Travolta sued for libel as gay claims resurface

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Kelly Preston (L) and actor John Travolta (R) pose at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles man who wrote a book about his alleged gay encounters with John Travolta filed a libel lawsuit on Thursday against the actor and his attorney.

Robert Randolph claimed that Travolta and his attorney Martin Singer spread false statements about his mental health in 2010 in a bid to dissuade the public from buying his planned book. His is seeking unspecified damages in the legal action filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Singer called Randolph’s lawsuit “absurd,” saying it was based on a private letter to the publisher of a gossip blog and “was completely privileged under the law”.

“We intend to sue the attorneys for malicious prosecution after the court promptly dismisses this baseless lawsuit,” Singer said in a statement.

Randolph’s book “You’ll Never Spa in This Town Again” was finally published in February 2012, three months before two unidentified male masseurs filed sexual assault lawsuits against Travolta, the star of “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever.”

Travolta’s spokesman called those accusations “complete fiction” and both accusers swiftly dropped their lawsuits in May after doubt was cast on the details of their alleged encounters.

Travolta, 58, has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.