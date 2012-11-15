FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug charges dropped against Jon Bon Jovi's daughter
November 15, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Drug charges dropped against Jon Bon Jovi's daughter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Jon Bon Jovi (C), daughter Stephanie Rose Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Rose Hurley (R) arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California on January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Drug charges against the daughter of rock star Jon Bon Jovi were dropped on Thursday, a day after she suffered a suspected heroin overdose, officials in New York said.

Oneida County District Attorney Scott D. McNamara said in a statement that Stephanie Bongiovi could not be charged because New York law prohibits the prosecution of people who had overdosed and were in possession of small amounts of drugs.

Bongiovi, 19, was found unresponsive in a dormitory room at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, early on Wednesday and was later booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), marijuana possession and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, which were found in the room.

A message left with the singer’s representative was not immediately returned.

Heroin and marijuana charges against fellow student Ian S. Grant, 21, in connection with Bongiovi’s case were also dropped as a witness or victim to a drug or alcohol overdose cannot be prosecuted in New York.

Bongiovi is the oldest of four children of Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley.

Reporting By Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Andre Grenon

