FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justin Bieber "Believe" scores year's biggest debut so far
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 27, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Justin Bieber "Believe" scores year's biggest debut so far

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 Min Read

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber notched the year’s biggest debut so far as his latest album, “Believe,” sold 374,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.

“Believe” will secure the 18-year-old singer his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 when the chart is officially published on Wednesday. It follows 2009’s “My World,” and 2011’s “Never Say Never: The Remixes,” and his holiday set, “Under The Mistletoe.”

The new album knocked off last week’s chart-topper, “Looking 4 Myself,” by Bieber’s mentor Usher.

“Believe” outsold Madonna’s “MDNA,” which debuted with 359,000 copies earlier this year. But it was unable to top the year’s best sales week for an album, which went to Adele’s “21,” selling 730,000 copies in the week following her six Grammy Award wins in February.

Bieber embarked on a worldwide tour and filmed his first TV special to promote “Believe.” But a TV special about the singer - “All Around The World” - aired over two nights on NBC last week, did worse than expected and pulled in less than 3.5 million viewers each night.

The full Billboard 200 album chart will be released on Wednesday.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Philip Barbara

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.