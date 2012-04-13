FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Believe" it: Bieber, Swift team up for new song
April 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

"Believe" it: Bieber, Swift team up for new song

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes January 28,2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has teamed with country sensation Taylor Swift on a new song for his upcoming third album, though details were scant as the “Boyfriend” singer keeps fans guessing.

Bieber told British radio station Capital FM in a recent interview that Swift was one of several people he had worked with on “Believe.”

“I even wrote a song with Taylor Swift, so the whole album ranges differently,” Bieber said.

“With my music it doesn’t only stay in a box. Everything is so different and that’s why I‘m so happy with this album,” he added.

Bieber, 18, did not give the title of the song he wrote with Swift, 22, nor did he say if the pair would sing it together.

The pop singer also has said he worked with R&B star Usher, rappers Kanye West and Drake, and producer Timbaland on the new album which is expected to be released later this summer.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

