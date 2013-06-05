FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British actress Kate Winslet expecting third child
June 5, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

British actress Kate Winslet expecting third child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British actress Kate Winslet is pregnant with her third child and first with husband Ned Rocknroll, a spokeswoman for the Oscar winner said on Tuesday.

Winslet, 37, gave birth to a daughter in 2000 with film director Jim Threapleton and a son in 2003 with film director Sam Mendes.

The “Titanic” star, who won an Academy Award for her role as an aging former guard at a Nazi concentration camp in 2008’s “The Reader,” married Rocknroll last December. Rocknroll, who was born Ned Abel Smith, is the nephew of British entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Peter Cooney

