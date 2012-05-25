FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keira Knightley engaged to British rocker boyfriend
May 25, 2012 / 9:19 PM / 5 years ago

Keira Knightley engaged to British rocker boyfriend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress Keira Knightley is engaged to marry her musician boyfriend James Righton, her publicist said on Friday.

Knightley, 27, who was Oscar-nominated for her lead role in the 2005 film “Pride & Prejudice,” has been dating Righton, who plays in British indie band Klaxons, for about a year.

“I can confirm that Keira is engaged to be married to James Righton,” British publicist Sara Keene said.

No wedding dates or details of the engagement were released, in line with couple’s low-key romance and few public appearances together.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

