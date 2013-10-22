FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Kelly Clarkson ties the knot in Tennessee
#Entertainment News
October 22, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Singer Kelly Clarkson ties the knot in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock arrive at the second presidential inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this January 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool/Files

(Reuters) - Pop singer Kelly Clarkson, the first contestant to win the Fox singing competition “American Idol,” married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in a ceremony over the weekend in Tennessee, the singer said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner announced the news and posted a picture in a Twitter message.

“I‘m officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever,” Clarkson tweeted.

The Texas-born singer is shown wearing a long-sleeved, lace gown by British designer Alice Temperley in the photo, and standing with her husband in front of a covered bridge.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who have been dating since early 2012, announced their engagement late last year. Blackstock is the stepson of country singer Reba McEntire.

Clarkson won “American Idol” in 2002, the show’s first year. She is one of the most successful winners of the show with songs such as “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Since U Been Gone,” and has won three Grammy awards, including best pop album for “Stronger.”

Reporting by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
