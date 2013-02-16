Kardashian-Humphries divorce to go to trial in May

Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian waves to the media as she arrives to attend an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine at a hotel in Mexico City October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The contested divorce of reality television star Kim Kardashian and NBA basketball player Kris Humphries will head to trial in May, more than a year and a half after the couple separated, a judge in Los Angeles ruled on Friday.

The couple, who broke up after just 72 days of marriage, have been unable to agree on the terms for a divorce. Humphries instead has demanded an annulment, alleging that Kardashian had no intention of keeping the marriage.

Kardashian, 32, and Humphries, 28, were married in a made-for-TV wedding in August 2011. Kardashian filed for divorce 72 days later citing irreconcilable differences.

Kardashian started dating rapper Kanye West in April last year and is now pregnant with her first child.

Hollywood celebrities usually settle their divorces through negotiation rather than at a trial that can fuel publicity. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes took less than two weeks to settle their divorce last year, and kept the personal and financial details of their marriage under wraps.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen Moloney set a May 6 trial date. Both Kardashian and Humphries will be required to attend and they must also be present for an April 12 pretrial hearing.

The divorce will be Kardashian’s second. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas for four years, separating in 2004.

Kardashian, who stars with her sisters in reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” also has a clothing line and several product endorsements, and was the most-searched person on the Yahoo! website in 2012.