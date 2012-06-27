Kings of Leon drummer and wife expecting baby

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and wife, singer Jessie Baylin, are expecting their first child, the drummer said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I can proudly announce that me & the lovely @JessieBaylin are expecting our first child. I‘m beyond excited/anxious. Life is beautiful,” Followill posted.

Followill, 33, and Baylin, 28, married in 2009.

Grammy-winning rock band Kings of Leon was formed in Nashville, Tennessee, by Followill brothers Nathan, Caleb and Jared and their cousin Matthew, gaining success with songs such as “Use Somebody” and “Sex On Fire.”

Front man Caleb Followill’s first child was born last week and bassist Jared announced his engagement earlier this year to model Martha Patterson, sparking speculation among fans on whether Kings of Leon will take a hiatus to focus on their personal lives. The band’s spokesman Ken Weinstein told Reuters that the band are just in between records at this time.