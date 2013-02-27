FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dennis Rodman gets his "Gangnam Style" mixed up in Pyongyang
#Sports News
February 27, 2013 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Dennis Rodman gets his "Gangnam Style" mixed up in Pyongyang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former NBA Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman (L) shares a light moment during a news conference inside a mall of Asia Arena in Manila July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

SEOUL (Reuters) - Former NBA star Dennis Rodman appears to have mixed up his Koreas on a visit to Pyongyang, tweeting that he expected to run into South Korean rapper Psy on his trip to the North.

Rodman, famed for his tattoos, piercings and radical hair colours from his time on court, arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to shoot some hoops and a documentary to be aired on HBO in April.

“Maybe I’ll run into the Gangnam Style dude while I‘m here,” the 51-year old tweeted (@dennisrodman) after his arrival.

Psy, a 35-year old roly-poly rapper, shot to global fame with his Gangnam Style song last year, garnering more than a billion YouTube hits for his portrayal of the ritzy and shallow Gangnam enclave in the southern part of the South Korean capital of Seoul.

While Pyongyang is by far the richest part of North Korea, Rodman is unlikely to see the kind of wealth and designer chic on display in Gangnam.

The North’s economy is 1/40th the size of South Korea‘s, according to most independent estimates, and is smaller than it was 20 years ago according to the United Nations.

The only bling that Rodman may encounter in North Korea appears to come from third generation of the country’s ruling family.

Jowly 30-year old dictator Kim Jong-un has a penchant for Disney shows and fun-fairs, while his young wife - rumoured to have given birth recently - has been seen sporting a Dior bag.

Many North Koreans struggle to put adequate amounts of food on the table each day and recent reports suggested there had been a famine in the country’s food-basket area in 2012.

Reporting by David Chance, editing by Elaine Lies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
