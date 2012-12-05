Kraftwerk to play UK's Tate Modern gallery in 2013

German electronic band Kraftwerk perform on the main stage at the Exit music festival in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - German electropop pioneers Kraftwerk will perform in Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall next February for eight nights, their first live London performances since 2004, the popular contemporary art gallery said on Wednesday.

The band formed by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider in 1970 will perform one studio album in full on each night and combine it with visual backdrops including 3D projections and animation.

“As a former power station, Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall is an ideal venue for Kraftwerk’s explorations of technology, energy and rhythm,” said Chris Dercon, director of Tate Modern.

“Bringing together music, video and performance, these events will be true ‘gesamtkunstwerk’ - a total work of art.”

Tickets for the performances, titled “Kraftwerk The Catalogue 12345678”, will cost 60 pounds ($97) each and go on sale from the morning of Wednesday, December 12.

There is a four-ticket limit per person for a single show and it is not possible to buy tickets for the whole series.

The shows are as follows:

Wednesday, February 6 - Autobahn (1974)

Thursday, February 7 - Radio-Activity (1975)

Friday, February 8 - Trans-Europe Express (1977)

Saturday, February 9 - The Man-Machine (1978)

Monday, February 11 - Computer World (1981)

Tuesday, February 12 - Techno Pop (1986)

Wednesday, February 13 - The Mix (1991)

Thursday, February 14 - Tour de France (2003)