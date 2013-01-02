FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'American Idol' Kris Allen breaks arm; says wife expecting baby
January 2, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

'American Idol' Kris Allen breaks arm; says wife expecting baby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Kris Allen arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - “American Idol” winner Kris Allen has broken his arm in a car crash, but also had good news for fans - he and his wife are expecting their first baby.

“Yes, I got in a really bad wreck tonight,” Allen, who won the 2009 season of “American Idol,” posted on Twitter Tuesday.

“And yes I‘m having a lil baby,” Allen, 27, also said in the message, announcing that his wife Katy was pregnant with their child.

Allen’s mother Kimberly earlier put word out on Allen’s accident, writing in a Twitter message “From Kris: he’s in a lot of pain, arm broke, may not play guitar for a while.”

Later, she added that the couple were “both pretty beat up,” Allen’s arm was being set and he was slated for surgery on Wednesday. She also posted a hospital bed photo of the wide-eyed singer with his neck in a brace and arm in a sling.

None of the postings specified where the accident took place or where Allen, who was raised in Arkansas, was recuperating.

Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Jill Serjeant

