Kristen Wiig says leaving 'SNL' will be "hardest thing"

Actress Kristen Wiig arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - “Saturday Night Live” and “Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig said on Monday that leaving the TV sketch show “will be the hardest thing” but that everyone has to leave the things they love.

Wiig, 38, would not confirm media reports that she would be moving on from “Saturday Night Live” when her contract ends later this year after seven years on the popular late-night program as a comic actress and sketch writer.

But she told actor Alex Baldwin in his “Here’s The Thing” twice monthly radio podcast for WNYC.org that she would be sorry to part company with the cast and writers on the show.

“I‘m going to miss that camaraderie and I‘m going to miss seeing all those faces every day, and what the people bring out in me, creatively. That creative muscle that you have when you’re at ‘SNL,’ you know, it’s so fast-paced,” said Wiig, whose ‘SNL’ characters include hard-to-please movie critic Aunt Linda.

“I will say that when I do leave it’s not because I‘m sick of it and not because I see something better or anything like that. It’s just that it’s time. When I do leave, it will be the hardest thing ... But you have to leave the things you love,” she added.

Wiig became a mainstream star when the raunchy female comedy “Bridesmaids”, which she co-wrote and also starred in, became one of the biggest movies of 2011. Wiig has turned down offers to make a movie sequel.

She told Baldwin her next movie was a comedy drama called “Imogene” with Annette Bening, in which she plays a New York writer whose relationship has ended. “Without giving too much away, people think that I tried to kill myself,” she told Baldwin.

Wiig said she would also love to do a dramatic movie, saying “There are a couple of things that I‘m looking at doing next that aren’t comedies at all.”