Kristin Chenoweth released from hospital after set accident

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Kristin Chenoweth was released from a New York hospital on Thursday after suffering minor injuries on the set of television drama “The Good Wife” when a piece of lighting equipment fell on her head.

“Kristin has been released from the hospital and is home recovering,” the actress’ spokeswoman told Reuters. “She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Paramedics rushed the Broadway and TV star to the hospital on Wednesday after she was struck by equipment that collapsed in the wind, fell and hit her on the head while taping the show.

The New York Fire Department told celebrity website TMZ.com that Chenoweth was treated on set before being transported to the medical facility.

The 43-year-old actress recently joined the cast of the legal series and will play a recurring role in the fourth season, premiering in September.

Chenoweth has also starred in several other TV shows, including in the short-lived comedies “Pushing Daisies,” for which she won an Emmy Award, and 2011’s “Good Christian Bitches.”