Lady Antebellum trumps 'Gatsby' soundtrack for Billboard No.1

Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform the song "Downtown" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country group Lady Antebellum scored its third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, staving off competition from Jay-Z’s soundtrack for “The Great Gatsby” film.

“Golden,” the fourth studio album from the Nashville trio, sold more than 167,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, securing the top position on the weekly Billboard chart, which measures album sales across both digital and physical formats.

The album has Lady Antebellum embracing a stripped-down sound to showcase the group’s vocal talents.

Rapper Jay-Z’s contemporary soundtrack accompanying director Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” film sold 136,000 copies, landing at No. 2 this week.

The album has gained attention for its star-studded lineup and features original songs by artists including Beyonce, Lana Del Rey and Florence + The Machine.

The film based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel about the hedonistic Jazz Age of 1920s New York, debuted in U.S. theaters last week and made more than $51 million at the domestic box office.

At No. 3 this week was the latest installment of the long-running “Now That’s What I Call Music!” franchise, with the latest “Now 46” featuring hits by Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift, selling 90,000 copies.

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include country music group Pistol Annies, comprising Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, at No. 5 with their latest, “Annie Up.”

Veteran British rocker Rod Stewart’s latest album, “Time,” his first release of original songs in more than a decade, came in at No. 7.

Last week’s No. 1 album, Kenny Chesney’s “Life on a Rock,” dropped to eighth place this week.