(Reuters) - Lady Gaga revealed her first perfume on Wednesday - but it’s not going to smell like blood and semen as the flamboyant singer once hoped.

Called Fame, pictures of the perfume bottle leaked online on Wednesday and details were later confirmed on Twitter by the “Born This Way” singer herself.

“Looks like photos of my perfume are being leaked. Oh you fashion editors I could just crinkle my hands at you,” Gaga tweeted while on the Asian leg of her world tour.

Gaga also released pictures of the bottle and its packaging, which showed that the fragrance is in the form of a black liquid that apparently becomes invisible once sprayed on the skin. “It’s black like the soul of fame but invisible once airborne”, according to the packaging.

Fame will smell of “tears of belladonna, crushed heart of tiger orchidea with a black veil of incense, pulverized apricot and the combinative essences of saffron and honey drops.”

Gaga was widely reported last year to have asked for the scent to have notes of “blood and semen” and that it would be suited to “an expensive hooker.”

Fame, which was originally thought to be called Monster, is due to go on sale later this summer.