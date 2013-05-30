FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Dark Knight' producer to make big-budget films with Chinese company
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 30, 2013 / 7:05 PM / in 4 years

'Dark Knight' producer to make big-budget films with Chinese company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - “The Dark Knight Rises” producer Thomas Tull will join with China’s largest film production and distribution company to make big-budget films for release throughout the world, Tull’s Legendary East studio said on Thursday.

The Chinese company, China Film Co, is majority-owned by state-owned China Film Group, Legendary East said.

With 2012 ticket sales of $2.7 billion, China is the second-largest film market in the world, after the United States, according to the trade group Motion Picture Association of America.

Legendary East and China Film did not identify planned film projects or the amounts each side would contribute to the joint venture, other than to say they plan to fund “multiple pictures over an initial three-year term.”

The films will be distributed outside China by another Tull company, Los Angeles-based Legendary Entertainment.

Legendary Entertainment, which produces big-budget films such as the “Dark Knight” Batman series and this summer’s “Man of Steel,” is negotiating with Hollywood studios for a new deal to replace its long-standing distribution agreement with Time Warner Inc’s Warner Brothers studio.

A Warner Brothers spokesman had no comment.

Reporting By Ronald Grover; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.