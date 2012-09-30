FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lindsay Lohan assaulted in a New York hotel, man arrested
September 30, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

Lindsay Lohan assaulted in a New York hotel, man arrested

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Actress Lindsay Lohan was attacked by a man in a New York hotel on Sunday, her spokesman said, in what media reports described as a scuffle over her demands that photos of her be deleted from his cellphone.

Lohan suffered minor injuries following the Sunday morning attack, spokesman Steve Honig said in a statement.

Her assailant was arrested, Honig said. A spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department did not immediately comment.

Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing sources close to the actress, identified the attacker as a man Lohan met at a New York nightclub.

The two began arguing in Lohan’s hotel room after she noticed he was taking pictures of her with his cellphone, TMZ and E! News reported.

Lohan told police the man threw her to the ground, climbed on top of her and tried to choke her before someone else pulled him off, TMZ said.

Honig declined comment on the media reports.

The 26-year-old actress, who has been in and out of court, rehab and prison in recent years, was arrested in New York last week after a pedestrian told police that her car struck him in an alley. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and Chris Michaud; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
