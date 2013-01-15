FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lindsay Lohan pleads not guilty to car crash charges
#Entertainment News
January 15, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Lindsay Lohan pleads not guilty to car crash charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lindsay Lohan pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three charges related to a June traffic accident that led a judge to revoke the troubled actress’ probation last month.

Lohan, 26, who did not attend the hearing, was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, lying to police and obstructing police when she said she was not behind the wheel of her sports car, which smashed into a truck in Santa Monica, California.

Lohan’s not guilty plea was entered in a Los Angeles court by her attorney.

The “Liz & Dick” actress is on probation for a 2011 jewelry theft and could be sent to jail if she is found to have violated the terms of her probation.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Jane Godfrey, who will also preside over Lohan’s probation hearing, on Tuesday ordered the actress to attend a January 30 pretrial hearing. A date for Lohan’s probation hearing will be set at that time.

Lohan has been in and out of rehab and jail since a 2007 arrest for drunk driving and cocaine possession.

The former “Parent Trap” child star was arrested in New York on a misdemeanor assault charge on the same day that the Santa Monica car crash charges were filed.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has not filed a criminal complaint in the assault case.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
