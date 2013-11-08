FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lions Gate says approached for 'Hunger Games' theme park
November 8, 2013 / 8:50 PM / 4 years ago

Lions Gate says approached for 'Hunger Games' theme park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio that produced the 2012 blockbuster movie “The Hunger Games,” says it is studying proposals for a theme park based on the futuristic movie about children fighting for their lives in a televised game.

“We have been approached in two different territories by potential park opportunities, which gives you some sense of the cultural impact of this franchise,” said Lions Gate’s Chief Executive Jon Feltheimer during the company’s earnings call with analysts on Friday.

He did not give further details and a Lions Gate spokesman offered no added comment.

“The Hunger Games,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence, generated $691.2 million in worldwide ticket sales and was the third best-selling film in the U.S. theatrical market in 2012 with $408 million, according to the site Box Office Mojo.

Lions Gate will release a second film, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” on November 22.

Reporting by Ronald Grover, Editing by Nick Zieminski

