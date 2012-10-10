FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS axes "Made in Jersey" in TV season's first cancellation
October 10, 2012

CBS axes "Made in Jersey" in TV season's first cancellation

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS on Wednesday axed its new legal drama “Made in Jersey” after just two episodes, in the first cancellation of the new U.S. television season.

The new series, starring British actress Janet Montgomery as a sassy New Jersey lawyer, was watched by more than seven million people when in premiered last month.

But poor reviews and lower audiences for the second episode caused CBS to pull the new show from its schedule. In a program advisory released on Wednesday, CBS replaced “Made in Jersey” with crime franchise “CSI: NY” for the next four weeks.

CBS, owned by CBS Corp, has long been the most-watched of the four leading U.S. TV networks, with hits like “NCIS”, “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Person of Interest” scoring audiences of about 15 million.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

