Streisand, Minnelli to sing at NY Marvin Hamlisch memorial

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin and Liza Minnelli will perform at a memorial for “A Chorus Line” composer Marvin Hamlisch in New York next week, his publicist announced on Thursday.

Hamlisch, the award-winning composer of numerous hit records, musicals and movies, died unexpectedly in Los Angeles on August 6 at the age of 68.

Violinist Itzhak Perlman, concert pianist Lang Lang, singer Michael Feinstein and trumpeter Chris Botti will also be performing at the September 18 memorial at New York’s Juilliard School for the arts.

Joining them will be former cast members of “A Chorus Line” and actors from the Broadway-bound new musical “The Nutty Professor,” for which Hamlisch wrote the scores.

Hamlisch’s family and friends will announce scholarships in his honor during the memorial, which is restricted to friends and family by invitation.

Streisand was Hamlisch’s friend of 45 years and star of romantic movie “The Way We Were.” Hamlisch wrote the hit theme song for the movie. Minnelli was also a lifelong friend and musical collaborator.

Hamlisch, who was working until days before his death, earned the rare distinction of winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. According to his death certificate, he died of lung failure caused by high blood pressure and lack of oxygen to the brain.