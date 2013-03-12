"Star Trek" rifle, Green Hornet's car lead Hollywood auction

The “Black Beauty,” a heavily weaponized, technically advanced super car built for the 2011 film "The Green Hornet" a 1965 Imperial Crown Four Door Sedan is pictured in this undated publicity photograph courtesy of Julien's Auction. REUTERS/Courtesy Julien's Auction/Handout

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A futuristic prop “Star Trek” rifle, Superman’s suit and Green Hornet’s car are the top-billed items in a Hollywood auction next month, when fans and collectors will have a chance to own memorabilia from film sets and actor closets.

The one-of-a-kind Phaser laser rifle carried by actor William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the second pilot for “Star Trek” from 1966 is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000, Julien’s Auctions said on Monday.

A black Imperial Crown car called “Black Beauty,” belonging to The Green Hornet and used in the 2011 film starring Seth Rogen as the masked vigilante, is expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000. It was the only one to survive the production of the film.

The rifle and car will be joining more than 800 lots of items at the “Hollywood Legends” auction spanning decades of Hollywood film history.

A hot collector item is a Superman flying outfit, with red cape and boots, worn by late actor Christopher Reeve in “Superman IV” and expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000.

Items belonging to Marilyn Monroe, including a cocktail dress and collections of photographs from films and model shoots, are also on the auction block.

The light brown wool cocktail dress is expected to pull in between $5,000 and $7,000, while photographs from the actress’s famous “last sitting” shoot before her death in 1962 are priced upward of $600.

A collection of late actress Brittany Murphy’s personal and film-set effects, including movie scripts, jewelry, lingerie, designer gowns, passports and intimate photos shot by late husband Simon Monjack, are also up for bids, expected to fetch between $400 and $3,000.

Murphy died aged 32 in 2009 from pneumonia, anemia and a mixture of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and Monjack died in 2010 from natural causes.

The items will be on display from April 1 at a free public exhibition and the auction will take place online and at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on April 5 and 6.