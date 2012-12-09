Plane carrying U.S.-Mexican singer Jenni Rivera is missing

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera is missing after the plane she was travel ling in disappeared shortly after leaving the northern Mexican city of Monterrey early on Sunday.

The Mexican transportation and communications ministry said Rivera’s Learjet went off the radar about 62 miles from Monterrey after taking off at 3:15 a.m. local time/0900 GMT.

Rivera was heading for the city of Toluca in central Mexico after a concert in Monterrey on Saturday night. The singer, two pilots and four other passengers are all missing, the ministry said. A search is continuing for the aircraft.

Born in Long Beach, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Rivera has sold some 15 million records in her career and won several awards and Grammy nominations, her website said.

A mother of five renowned as an exponent of the Nortena and banda musical styles, Rivera turned 43 in July, according to Mexican media reports.