Singer Michael Bublé welcomes baby with wife Luisana Lopilato
Entertainment News
August 27, 2013 / 10:05 PM / in 4 years

Singer Michael Bublé welcomes baby with wife Luisana Lopilato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian singer Michael Buble and his bride Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato pose for photographers after their religious wedding ceremony at the Villa Maria palace in Marcos Paz, outskirts of Buenos Aires in this April 2, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Argentinian actress wife of Canadian Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé gave birth to a boy on Tuesday, the singer said on Twitter.

The first child together for the singer and Luisana Lopilato was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Buble,” the singer best known for songs “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Save the Last Dance for Me” wrote on Twitter, also posting a photo of the family on the Instagram photo-sharing website.

Bublé, 37, and Lopilato, 26, announced in January that they were expecting a child, posting a video with the ultrasound of a fetus on YouTube.

The couple were married in 2011. Lopilato has starred in such Spanish-language telenovelas as “Chiquititas, la historia” and “Rebelde Way.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Peter Cooney

