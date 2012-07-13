FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Green Mile" actor Michael Clarke Duncan hospitalized
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 13, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

"Green Mile" actor Michael Clarke Duncan hospitalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Green Mile” actor Michael Clarke Duncan has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for his reality TV star girlfriend said on Friday.

Priscilla Clarke, a representative for “The Apprentice” star Omarosa Stallworth, did not provide any further details on why Duncan was taken to the hospital.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Stallworth discovered early Friday that Duncan had suffered a heart attack and was in cardiac arrest. She revived him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation before he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported.

Duncan, 54, starred in the 1999 prison drama “The Green Mile” and had roles in the 2003 comic book movie “Daredevil” and 2005 release “Sin City.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.