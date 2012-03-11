Actor Michael Madsen arrested after alleged fight with son

Actor Michael Madsen is pictured in this Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking photograph taken March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Handout

(Reuters) - Actor Michael Madsen, known for roles in films such as “Thelma & Louise,” was arrested for child cruelty after getting into a fight with his teenage son, authorities said on Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Madsen, 54, was arrested at his Malibu, California, home on Friday afternoon by deputies investigating a report of a family disturbance.

Madsen “appeared under the influence of alcohol,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. He was arrested without incident.

The Chicago-born actor, best known for his roles in films such as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Thelma & Louise” and “Kill Bill,” was booked and jailed on charges of cruelty to a child.

His bail was set at $100,000.