#Entertainment News
July 7, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

British TV presenter Michael Parkinson says he has cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) British journalist David Frost; Viscount Linley and interviewer Michael Parkinson sit on Centre Court for the semi-final match between Tommy Haas of Germany and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson revealed on Sunday that he had prostate cancer, but said he was living a normal life and hoped to make a full recovery.

Parkinson, 78, who interviewed Muhammad Ali, Marlon Brando, Fred Astaire and Orson Welles in a career spanning 50 years, said he was diagnosed with the disease in May, was undergoing radiotherapy and suffering no side effects or pain.

“I‘m 78 and I have had a good life,” said Parkinson, who announced his retirement from television in 2007. “I shall be around for a while yet, to the delight of my friends and the dismay of my enemies.”

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
