Mick Jagger to host, perform on "Saturday Night Live"
#Entertainment News
May 3, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

Mick Jagger to host, perform on "Saturday Night Live"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mick Jagger will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 19, bringing the sketch comedy’s season to a close, NBC television said on Thursday.

The Rolling Stones frontman has performed twice on the long-running satirical program in the past, but this will be his first hosting gig. Jagger, 68, will also perform.

Jagger also made a famous cameo appearance on the show in 2001 for a skit in which comedian Jimmy Fallon mimicked the rocker’s iconic moves in a mirror.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

