CBS pulls 'Mike & Molly' finale with tornado storyline from air
May 21, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

CBS pulls 'Mike & Molly' finale with tornado storyline from air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast members Billy Gardell (L) and Melissa McCarthy participate in a panel for CBS series "Mike & Molly" during the CBS sessions at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS said on Monday that the network will delay airing the season finale of sitcom “Mike & Molly” in the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornados, due to similarities between the events and the episode’s storyline.

“Due to the tragic events this afternoon in Oklahoma, we are pre-empting tonight’s season finale of ‘Mike & Molly,’ which has a related storyline,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson told Reuters that the season 3 finale featured a tornado.

Monday’s “Mike & Molly” season finale episode will be replaced with an earlier repeat show, and CBS said the season finale will be “broadcast at an appropriate date.”

“Mike & Molly,” starring Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell, is a comedy about a couple who fall in love after meeting at an overeaters support group.

A huge tornado devastated the Oklahoma city of Moore on Monday, ripping up two elementary schools and a hospital, leaving a trail of tangled wreckage.

The CBS network is a division of CBS Corp.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
