Former boxing champ Mike Tyson to take one-man show on the road

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson laughs as he talks about the Broadway debut of his one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth" during a news conference in New York, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson plans to take his one-man theater show on the road across the United States early next year.

Tyson, 45, made the announcement on ABC’s late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday.

“Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth” is an autobiographical monologue performed by Tyson in which he reflects upon his tough childhood in Brooklyn, the absence of his father and his self-described “reckless and destructive” behavior. It premiered in Las Vegas in April and had a run on Broadway.

Tyson, whose reputation was boosted by a cameo in the 2009 hit comedy “The Hangover,” told Kimmel that his inspiration for the show came from a one-man performance of “A Bronx Tale” in Las Vegas.

The 23-date tour, which features the Broadway show directed by Spike Lee, is scheduled to begin on February 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the city where Tyson was convicted in 1992 of raping then 18-year-old beauty queen Desiree Washington.

Tyson, who at the age of 20 became the youngest world heavyweight champion, served three years in prison before restarting his boxing career in 1995.

He later became better known for his erratic behavior than for his prowess in the ring. Tyson notoriously bit off portions of opponent Evander Holyfield’s ears in a 1997 bout and publicly said he wanted to eat British champion Lennox Lewis’ children.

Tyson retired from boxing in 2006.