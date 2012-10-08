FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
October 8, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

Esquire names Mila Kunis "sexiest woman alive"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 29. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Actress Mila Kunis has been dubbed “the sexiest woman alive” by Esquire magazine in its November issue out this week.

Kunis, 29, a one-time star of the TV comedy “That ‘70s Show,” was lauded by the men’s magazine on its website as “the most beautiful, opinionated, talkative, and funny movie star that we’ve all known since she was nine.”

As a grown-up, the native of Ukraine electrified audiences with a solid performance opposite - and sometimes in bed with - Oscar-winner Natalie Portman in 2010 ballet movie “Black Swan.” She recently showed her comic chops in the surprise summer hit, “Ted.”

Near year she will star in “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” and she is the voice of Meg Griffin on the animated Fox comedy “Family Guy.”

Runners-up this year included Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe and newly divorced Katie Holmes.

Kunis joins the ranks of past Esquire choices, including Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Halle Berry, and last year’s winner, Rihanna. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Jan Paschal)

