Supermodel Miranda Kerr OK after L.A. traffic accident

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is in fine health despite a traffic accident, a spokeswoman for the model said on Wednesday, after the Victoria’s Secret lingerie model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a neck brace.

“Miranda was rear-ended, but is totally fine,” Kerr’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

Kerr’s Australian publicist Annie Kelly told media there that the model was traveling on a Los Angeles freeway on Monday when the accident occurred, and was in pain from the collision.

Kerr, 29, is also the face of Australian airline Qantas and has her own line of skin-care products.

Kerr married British actor Orlando Bloom in 2010. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, in 2011.

Victoria’s Secret is a subsidiary of Limited Brands Inc.