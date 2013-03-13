FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermodel Miranda Kerr OK after L.A. traffic accident
#Entertainment News
March 13, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Model Miranda Kerr poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is in fine health despite a traffic accident, a spokeswoman for the model said on Wednesday, after the Victoria’s Secret lingerie model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a neck brace.

“Miranda was rear-ended, but is totally fine,” Kerr’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

Kerr’s Australian publicist Annie Kelly told media there that the model was traveling on a Los Angeles freeway on Monday when the accident occurred, and was in pain from the collision.

Kerr, 29, is also the face of Australian airline Qantas and has her own line of skin-care products.

Kerr married British actor Orlando Bloom in 2010. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, in 2011.

Victoria’s Secret is a subsidiary of Limited Brands Inc.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Jan Paschal

