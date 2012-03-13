FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTV Europe Music Awards return to Frankfurt in 2012
March 13, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 6 years

MTV Europe Music Awards return to Frankfurt in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) will be held on November 11 in Frankfurt, returning to the Germany city which also hosted the annual ceremony in 2001, the music channel announced on Monday.

The EMA show is billed as a celebration of music from around the globe, although it tends to focus on top U.S. artists who are popular internationally and so score well with fans who vote for the winners.

MTV will be hoping to build on the popularity of its 2011 show in Belfast, which attracted 23 million viewers on all platforms as well as 158 million votes worldwide.

Last year’s event starred Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and LMFAO.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato

