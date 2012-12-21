Comedienne Rebel Wilson to host MTV Movie Awards

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson will host the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and give a new drama-infused spin to the annual ceremony, the cable television channel said on Thursday.

Wilson, 28, will play host and star by acting in a satirical narrative throughout the April 14 awards show in Los Angeles.

The Australian comedienne who appeared in the 2011 comedy hit “Bridesmaids,” gave a sneak peak of the show in a promotional trailer (at MovieAwards.MTV.com.) in which she plays a stone-faced hostage hiding a candy bar in her mouth for a necessary snack.

The trailer hints at a possible role for Wilson’s real-life roommate, British actor Matt Lucas, who plays Wilson’s captor.

The MTV Movie Awards offer a zany take on Hollywood’s usual buttoned-up, black tuxedo and gown awards season.

MTV hands out golden popcorn-shaped trophies in categories such as “best kiss” and “best fight.” The awards categories pay respect to blockbuster hits likely to be overlooked by industry stalwarts the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Previous hosts include Lindsay Lohan, Mike Myers and Jimmy Fallon.