Mumford & Sons cancel U.S. tour as bassist leaves hospital

Bass player Ted Dwane performs with his band Mumford and Sons on the main stage during the 2nd day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 16, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - British folk-rockers Mumford & Sons canceled the final three U.S. dates of their “Summer Stampede” tour on Friday and said bassist Ted Dwane was out of hospital after brain surgery.

The Grammy award-winning band said Dwane was on the road to a full recovery and that the decision to cancel all concerts until a June 30th performance at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain was based on medical advice.

“It is with great joy that we can announce that Ted has been discharged from hospital and is on the road to a full recovery,” the band said in a statement on its website. “The surgery went well, and the excellent medical team helping him are very pleased with his progress.”

The three latest cancellations at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee, the Telluride festival in Colorado and the Cricket Wireless Amphitheater in Kansas follow a Tuesday announcement which canceled earlier performances in Texas and Louisiana.

Dwane - who plays bass, drums and guitar - was taken to hospital on Monday where scans revealed a blood clot on the surface of his brain, which required an operation.

The “I Will Wait” singers asked fans for their understanding while Dwane recovers from his operation.

“We trust that you can respect our collective desire to encourage Ted to make a full recovery, and that this is based purely on the medical advice we have received,” they said.

The four-member band, which formed in 2007, also includes Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ben Lovett. They won Album of the Year for “Babel” at the Grammy Awards in February.

The band thanked fans for their support and praised Dwane for his courage in facing a medical ordeal, which began with him feeling unwell for a few days followed by emergency treatment.

“He (Dwane) has been nothing short of heroic in how he has handled the whole ordeal, and now it has been medically proved that he does indeed have a brain.”