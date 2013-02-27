Mumford & Sons hold top spot on Billboard 200 in slow music week

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British folk band Mumford & Sons held their reign at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with their Grammy-winning album “Babel” in a slow week that saw no new debuts in the top 10.
Mumford & Sons, who won Album of the Year at the Grammy awards earlier this month and performed twice on stage, saw a second week of Grammy-related boosts as “Babel” sold 62,000 copies, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
It is the fifth non-consecutive week at the top spot for the album, which was released in September 2012 and became one of last year’s biggest-selling records.
The Grammy awards boost also helped Bruno Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” reach No. 2 with 48,000 copies, The Lumineers self-titled album at No. 5, and Alabama Shakes’ “Boys & Girls” at No. 6.
The official “2013 Grammy Nominees” compilation dropped from to No.7 from No. 2, FUN.’s “Some Nights” dropped one spot to No. 8, Rihanna’s “Unapologetic” climbed six places to No. 9 and Taylor Swift’s “Red” dropped to No. 10 from No.4.
Josh Groban’s “All That Echoes” at No. 3 and the “Now Music 45” compilation at No. 4 were the only two entries not related to the Grammys this week.
On the Digital Songs chart, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” single held at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week, with 363,000 downloads.
New York-based electronic artist Baauer’s viral music video hit “Harlem Shake” climbed one spot to No. 2 this week, with 297,000 copies, while Bruno Mars’ latest ballad, “When I Was Your Man,” rounded out the top three.
Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Mohammad Zargham