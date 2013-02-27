Mumford & Sons hold top spot on Billboard 200 in slow music week

Mumford & Sons pose with their awards for Album of the Year for "Babel" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Big Easy Express" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British folk band Mumford & Sons held their reign at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with their Grammy-winning album “Babel” in a slow week that saw no new debuts in the top 10.

Mumford & Sons, who won Album of the Year at the Grammy awards earlier this month and performed twice on stage, saw a second week of Grammy-related boosts as “Babel” sold 62,000 copies, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

It is the fifth non-consecutive week at the top spot for the album, which was released in September 2012 and became one of last year’s biggest-selling records.

The Grammy awards boost also helped Bruno Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” reach No. 2 with 48,000 copies, The Lumineers self-titled album at No. 5, and Alabama Shakes’ “Boys & Girls” at No. 6.

The official “2013 Grammy Nominees” compilation dropped from to No.7 from No. 2, FUN.’s “Some Nights” dropped one spot to No. 8, Rihanna’s “Unapologetic” climbed six places to No. 9 and Taylor Swift’s “Red” dropped to No. 10 from No.4.

Josh Groban’s “All That Echoes” at No. 3 and the “Now Music 45” compilation at No. 4 were the only two entries not related to the Grammys this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” single held at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week, with 363,000 downloads.

New York-based electronic artist Baauer’s viral music video hit “Harlem Shake” climbed one spot to No. 2 this week, with 297,000 copies, while Bruno Mars’ latest ballad, “When I Was Your Man,” rounded out the top three.