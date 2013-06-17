Mumford & Sons bassist on the mend after brain surgery

Bass player Ted Dwane performs with his band Mumford and Sons on the main stage during the 2nd day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - British folk band Mumford & Sons’ bassist Ted Dwane posted a message on Monday saying he was recovering after brain surgery to remove a blood clot.

Dwane posted a picture of himself with a shaved head on the band’s official website with the caption, “Bear with a sore head! Thanks so much for all the well wishing, it seems to be working! I‘m home.”

The Grammy-winning London band was forced to cancel the final three U.S. dates of its “Summer Stampede” tour last week after doctors discovered a clot on the surface of Dwane’s brain, which required immediate surgery.

Hawaiian folk musician Jack Johnson filled Mumford & Sons’ headline slot on Saturday at the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

The four-member band, which formed in 2007, also includes Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ben Lovett. They won Album of the Year for “Babel” at the Grammy Awards in February.