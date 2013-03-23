FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rock band My Chemical Romance break up after 12 years
March 23, 2013 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Rock band My Chemical Romance break up after 12 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the U.S. rock band My Chemical Romance arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2007 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

(Reuters) - Alternative rock group My Chemical Romance announced on their website on Friday that they were calling it quits after 12 years.

The punk-popsters from New Jersey had played together since 2001, recording four studio albums and notching up an international hit with “Welcome to the Black Parade” in 2006.

In a statement, they said being in the band “has been a true blessing” that allowed them “to see and experience things we never imagined possible”.

“We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end.”

The group thanked fans for their support and “for being part of the adventure”.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Pravin Char

