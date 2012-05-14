Natalie Wood's Mercedes up for auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Natalie Wood’s vintage Mercedes Roadster is going up for auction in July, more than 30 years after her death at sea, auctioneer Profiles in History said on Monday.

Wood’s white 1967 Mercedes 250SL Roadster Coupe automatic, which comes with a certification card, has 106,000 miles on the clock and is expected to fetch between $30,000 and $50,000.

The car will be part of an auction of Hollywood memorabilia in July.

Wood, best known for her roles in “West Side Story”, “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Rebel Without A Cause,” died aged 43 in 1981 after drowning off the California coast. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The investigation into her death was reopened in November 2011 when Los Angeles police said they had received new tips and the captain of the yacht Wood was on said he lied to authorities in 1981.

However, no charges have been brought against anyone.