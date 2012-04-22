FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neil Diamond marries for third time
#Entertainment News
April 22, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Neil Diamond marries for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer, songwriter and 2011 Kennedy Center Honoree Neil Diamond speaks to reporters on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center for the gala performance for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Neil Diamond has married his manager Katie McNeil in front of family and close friends in Los Angeles, People magazine said on Sunday.

The 71-year-old singer songwriter, who has written and performed dozens of hits including “Sweet Caroline,” wed McNeil on Saturday, several months before he kicks of another tour in the United States on June 1.

It is the third marriage for Diamond and first for McNeil, 42.

Also on Saturday, British actress Carey Mulligan married Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford on a farm in Somerset, England, in front of approximately 200 guests, the magazine reported.

Editing By Christine Kearney

