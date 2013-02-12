Netflix, DreamWorks Animation team up for original kids show

A sign is shown at the headquarters of Netflix in Los Gatos, California September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Video streaming service Netflix Inc will add to its original programming slate later this year with a children’s series based on the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie “Turbo.”

The series called “Turbo: F.A.S.T” will debut exclusively on Netflix in December, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. The Netflix series will follow the release of big-screen 3D movie “Turbo,” which is set to reach theaters July 19.

“Turbo” features the voices of Ryan Reynolds and Paul Giamatti in the story of a snail that gains super-fast powers after a freak accident. The Netflix series will pick up where the movie leaves off.

Netflix is trying to gain new subscribers with a handful of original series including the just-released Kevin Spacey drama “House of Cards.” “Turbo: F.A.S.T” will be the first Netflix original series for children.

DreamWorks Animation is the movie studio behind the “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda” franchises.