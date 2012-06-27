UK band Muse composes official Games song

LONDON (Reuters) - Muse’s “Survival” will be the main official song for the London 2012 Olympic Games, the British rockers announced on Wednesday.

Lead singer Matt Bellamy wrote the track “with the Olympics in mind. It’s about total conviction and pure determination to win,” the group said on its website.

The tune will be played throughout the July 27-August 12 Games, including when athletes enter the stadium, in the lead-up to medal ceremonies and also as the theme for international television coverage.

It will air in public for the first time on the publicly funded BBC Radio 1 at around 2.30 p.m. EDT and be available to buy on iTunes and Muse’s official online store afterwards.

Muse, comprising Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme, have sold an estimated 15 million albums worldwide and are set to release their next studio album, “The 2nd Law”, in September followed by a European tour.

Survival is one of five official songs being composed for the Olympics. The other artists involved are Elton John and Pnau, whose song will be released on July 16, Delphic (July 23), Chemical Brothers (July 30) and Dizzee Rascal (August 6).

Olympic organizers are grouping the compositions and other events under the banner “Rock the Games”, which will also include acts such as Scissor Sisters and Rizzle Kicks playing surprise gigs at Olympic venues.

Spectators will be treated to displays of ballet, street dancing, acrobatics, cheerleading, military bands and sport demonstrations throughout the Games.

Films, including “Sport A-Z” for Olympic and Paralympic sports, will be shown before each session allowing spectators to get an overview of the sport they are about to watch.