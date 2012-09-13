Whitney Houston death tops shock celeb moments so far in 2012: poll

A vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Whitney Houston’s accidental death in February was voted as the biggest “Oh My Gosh” (OMG!) celebrity headline in the first half of 2012, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Parade Magazine and Yahoo! celebrity gossip site omg! teamed up for a 2012 summer pop culture poll and found that Houston’s drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub was the biggest headline of the year so far, earning 50 percent of votes.

The runner-up headline was “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart’s confession that she cheated on co-star Robert Pattinson, which got 21 percent of the votes. The couple edged out another big break-up - the divorce of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes - which scored 14 percent of votes in the shock factor stakes.

Rounding out the list was “Jersey Shore” star Snooki announcing her pregnancy (6 percent) while CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s declaration that he is gay, actress Demi Moore seeking treatment in rehab, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally getting engaged, each earned 3 percent each.

The poll also asked readers to rate their sexiest man, favorite book series, and most anticipated celebrity weddings.

There were few shocks there, with “Drive” star Ryan Gosling, erotic fantasy novel “50 Shades of Grey,” and the union of movie stars Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux coming top of those respective categories.

The poll was conducted for Parade and omg! in August and had 56,000 respondents.