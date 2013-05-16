One Direction reveals 'edgy' new album and 2014 world tour

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British boy band One Direction, one of the pop industry’s biggest acts of the last 18 months, are working on an “edgy” third album and will start a world tour next year.

The five singers told a press conference in London that their new album, which the music press speculated would share the same name as their upcoming “Where We Are” 2014 tour, will depart from the teen pop that has had young girls screaming around the world since they first emerged from a talent show.

“The answer is yes, there will be a new album and yeah, I think it’s taking a slightly rockier tone to it,” One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson told reporters on Thursday before handing over to bandmate Liam Payne to expand.

Payne said the group, which also includes Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, helped out with the songwriting on the new album, but did not mention a release date.

“We’ve written a lot of the songs, which is nice this time,” Payne said. “We’ve just made it a bit more edgy I suppose.”

One Direction, whose members are aged in their late teens and early 20s, have sold 14 million singles in the two years since their debut album “Up All Night”.

They will start their tour on April 25, 2014 in Bogota, Colombia.

“It’s not just the same tour going round again in stadiums,” Styles said. “It’s gonna be a much bigger show.”

The group have confirmed 13 dates in Latin America, Ireland and Britain, with more to come.

One Direction shot to fame on “The X Factor” television singing competition and have conquered the global market with two albums and a string of catchy hit singles.

The band topped the Billboard 200 album chart twice last year with “Up All Night” and their second album “Take Me Home”. They were named Billboard’s top new artist/group in 2012.