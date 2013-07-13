FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera singer Placido Domingo leaves hospital in Spain
July 13, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

Opera singer Placido Domingo leaves hospital in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tenor and conductor Placido Domingo, general director of the Los Angeles Opera, speaks as he accepts the "Heart of the City Award" at the Central City Association of Los Angeles 19th Annual "Treasures of Los Angeles" luncheon May 9, 2013.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

MADRID (Reuters) - Opera singer Placido Domingo left a Spanish hospital on Saturday after being hospitalized earlier this week because of a blood clot in his lung, according to a posting on his official Twitter account.

Domingo tweeted “Going home” and posted a picture of himself getting into a car. The 72-year-old Spaniard posted the same message on his Facebook account.

The operatic tenor, who is general director of the Los Angeles Opera, was forced to cancel several appearances due to his illness but is expected to make a full recovery in three to four weeks, his publicist said on Tuesday.

Domingo, who was treated at a hospital in his hometown Madrid, is one of the best-known opera singers in the world and has sung 142 different roles.

Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Andrew Roche

